Things To Know Thursday, February 9

1. Jackson policewoman connected to officer-involved death fired, city officials confirm

McCarty was placed on administrative leave in 2021 after being caught with marijuana by Flowood Police. (WLBT)

The City of Jackson has confirmed that Jackson Police Department Officer Kenya McCarty has been fired. McCarty was one of three police officers placed on administrative leave with pay on January 4, after Keith Murriel died while in custody. McCarty was also placed on leave in December 2021 after Flowood Police arrested her and another officer for possession of marijuana and an open container violation at Nature Trail Park. Timesheets obtained exclusively by 3 On Your Side show McCarty was placed on three days of administrative leave and was back working at the department the next week. If that incident was strike-one, it seems as though her handling of Murriel’s arrest on New Year’s Eve could have been her final strike, although city officials wouldn’t comment on why McCarty was terminated from the department.

2. Search continues for man who fell off barge into Mississippi River

Search continues for man who fell off barge into Mississippi River (The Natchez Democrat)

The recovery effort for a man who slipped off a barge and fell into the Mississippi River continued Wednesday. Donny Mitchell, 50, of Louisiana, has not been seen since falling into the water Tuesday morning. According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, the search team worked from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, stopping due to inclement weather conditions. However, they plan to start back up on Thursday. No dive teams were involved in the search because of currents and water temperatures, so only surface searches have been conducted so far. The search involves Adams County Search and Rescue, Adams County Emergency Medical Assistance, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

3. Northeast Jackson residents divided after H.B. 1020 passes in the House

Over 60% of the Representatives in the house voted in favor of House Bill 1020 - to triple the jurisdiction for the CCID in Jackson. But, residents living in the area who would be impacted by the expanded Capitol Complex Improvement District are split on the decision. “I really don’t think that that’s fair to the residents of Jackson,” one Northeast Jackson resident said. “We need all the help we can get to cover this area to feel safe to even come to the grocery store,” Northeast Jackson resident Marcia Bradshaw said. Inside the bill, the Mississippi Supreme Court would appoint two judges to hear criminal and civil cases and the Attorney General would appoint prosecutors to hear those cases - taking away citizens’ voting opportunities for Judges. “The judges should be fair and what they doing but no, you are pre-selected and people that you want to handle the cases in Jackson,” one Northeast Jackson resident said. “If we had, you know, this amazing police force and judges in place that we were getting for what we vote for, then, of course, I would be opposed to the bill being passed. As I am now, right now, I’m indifferent,” Northeast Jackson resident Rakeem Bolden explained. But when it comes to an additional police patrol, residents on both sides say they like the idea.

