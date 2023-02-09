Northeast Jackson residents divided after H.B. 1020 passes in the House

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Over 60% of Representatives in the house voted in favor of House Bill 1020 - to triple the jurisdiction for the CCID in Jackson.

But, residents living in the area who would be impacted by the expanded Capitol Complex Improvement District are split on the decision.

“I really don’t think that that’s fair to the residents of Jackson,” one Northeast Jackson resident said.

“We need all the help we can get to cover this area to feel safe to even come to the grocery store,” Northeast Jackson resident Marcia Bradshaw said.

Inside the bill, the Mississippi Supreme Court would appoint two judges to hear criminal and civil cases and the Attorney General would appoint prosecutors to hear those cases - taking away citizens voting opportunities for Judges.

“The judges should be fair and what they doing but no, you are pre-selected and people that you want to handle the cases in Jackson,” one Northeast Jackson resident said.

“If we had, you know, this amazing police force and judges in place that we were getting for what we vote for, then, of course, I would be opposed to the bill being passed. As I am now, right now, I’m indifferent,” Northeast Jackson resident Rakeem Bolden explained.

But when it comes to additional police patrol, residents on both sides say they like the idea.

“We don’t have enough coverage with the police that are out here. There’s things happen on our street all the time,” Bradshaw explained.

“I’ve had my shed in the backyard broken into and, you know, pressure washer, stolen and a bunch of different things stolen. You file a police report, and they’ll call you back saying, ‘Hey, have you got your stuff back?’ So gaining police protection, I actually feel like most of the people are okay with that,” Bolden said.

Is there are way to get everyone on board? Some residents believe there is. But lawmakers will have to compromise.

“Let’s do a two year pilot program. If the crime improves, if these things improve, that wouldn’t be a bad option, either. It’s a step in the right direction,” Bolden said.

“As long as it helps to clear the dockets and put people behind bars that need to be there. I would be fine with appointed. When we find out that that doesn’t work then we’ll need to change your back,” Bradshaw said.

