Montford Point Marine to celebrate 100th birthday

Mothers of Murdered Sons
By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - During Black History Month, we recognize Mississippians who have made great strides in changing the path in America.

Among this is a Jackson man who received the Congressional Medal of Honor for his military service.

Zachary Taylor has the distinction of being among the First African American Marines to serve in World War II.

“My rank gunnery sergeant,” said Taylor.

He will turn 100 on February 12.

After graduating Holy Ghost Catholic School, the Flora native became a Montford Point Marine, the first African American marines to serve in World War II.

The Montford Point Marines, a segregated unit, were awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for their service by President Barack Obama in 2011.

“That meant a lot that we were finally being recognized as fighters and citizens of this great country,” said Taylor.

After discharge the battle continued in this country.

“Conditions were not the best,” said the former marine. “We fought for our rights and finally won some of them most of them. thank God.”

Taylor went on to graduate from Eastern Illinois University. He then joined the Air Force, becoming a pharmacist. The father of six then worked at the Jackson V.A. as a pharmacist until retirement. Now the veteran spends his days resting, enjoying life with his children, and keeping his mind sharp.

“That’s a full day for me. Jeopardy and cross word puzzles and associations with my kids’ friends and what have you,” said Taylor.

There will be no big celebrations for reaching the century mark, he plans a quiet birthday.

“I’ve had 99 years of partying, all over the world,” added the military veteran of the Greatest Generation.

Longevity runs in the Taylor family. His mother died at 99.

