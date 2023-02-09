Mississippi native to open cannabis dispensary in Byram

BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi native is opening a dispensary in Bryam Friday.

William Chism is the CEO of River Remedy, a boutique medical cannabis company in Byram.

Chism said the dispensary opens in Bryam Friday, February 10 at noon.

“We are the only dispensary in the state to be connected to a cultivation and processing operation under the same roof,” Chism said in a media release. “We will also be the first dispensary to open in Hinds County.”

River Remedy is located at 5925 I-55 South Frontage Road.

“On January 25th, we were thrilled to be the first company to send medical cannabis out for delivery to dispensaries,” Chism said. “Now, the dispensary will offer various craft medical cannabis products for qualified patients.”

