MBI: One person taken to hospital after shooting in Fondren
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Jackson Wednesday night.
According to MBI, Capitol Police responded to the incident which took place around 9:30 p.m. near Highball Lanes in Fondren.
One person was taken to the hospital, MBI says.
If anyone has any additional information, they are asked to contact Capitol Police at 601-359-3125.
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.