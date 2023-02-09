MBI: One person taken to hospital after shooting in Fondren

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Jackson Wednesday night.

According to MBI, Capitol Police responded to the incident which took place around 9:30 p.m. near Highball Lanes in Fondren.

One person was taken to the hospital, MBI says.

If anyone has any additional information, they are asked to contact Capitol Police at 601-359-3125.

