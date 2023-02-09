Hinds County inmate who escaped on Christmas Day found dead in Texas

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An inmate who escaped from the Hinds County Detention Center in December has been found dead in Sulphur Springs, Texas.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Traverro McElroy, 36, escaped on December 25 along with a second detainee, Tyler Payne.

The cause of McElroy’s death is unknown, and the matter is under investigation, Jones said.

McElroy was being held at the detention center on murder charges.

Payne is still being held in Dallas County, Texas.

Escapee, Traverro McElroy-36, was found deceased on Feb. 7th in a park restroom in Sulphur Springs, TX. The cause of death is unknown at this time and the investigation is ongoing. McElroy and Tyler Payne escaped the RDC on Dec. 25th. Payne is still being held in Dallas County. pic.twitter.com/uKWkFEmeoP — TyreeJonesSheriff (@TyreeSheriff) February 9, 2023

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.