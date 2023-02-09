Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Hinds County inmate who escaped on Christmas Day found dead in Texas

Traverro McElroy was found dead in Texas, more than a month after escaping from the Hinds...
Traverro McElroy was found dead in Texas, more than a month after escaping from the Hinds County Detention Center.(Hinds County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An inmate who escaped from the Hinds County Detention Center in December has been found dead in Sulphur Springs, Texas.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Traverro McElroy, 36, escaped on December 25 along with a second detainee, Tyler Payne.

The cause of McElroy’s death is unknown, and the matter is under investigation, Jones said.

McElroy was being held at the detention center on murder charges.

Payne is still being held in Dallas County, Texas.

Jackson policewoman connected to officer-involved death fired, city officials confirm
Search continues for man who fell off barge into Mississippi River
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Contractor walked off Jackson road project after not being paid, one-percent commissioner says
15-year-old arrested for stabbing newly adoptive parents, authorities say

JPD policewoman connected to officer-involved death fired
