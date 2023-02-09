Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Former DeSoto Co. teacher sentenced 20 years in prison for sexually abusing teenage girl

Evan Brooke Redd
Evan Brooke Redd(Tate Co Sheriffs Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
SENATOBIA, Miss. (WMC) - A former DeSoto County teacher has been sentenced to 20 years in prison with 10 years of supervised release for sexually abusing a teenage girl in 2021.

In January, Evan Brooke Redd pleaded guilty to sexual battery to a 14/15-year-old child and fondling.

She was sentenced Thursday.

According to DeSoto County Schools, Redd was hired in 2020 as a DeSoto County Middle School teacher.

In October of 2021, Senatobia police said they received information from a juvenile that she was sexually abused by Redd at a residence located on East Gilmore Street in Senatobia.

After police gathered evidence and conducted numerous interviews, investigators executed a search warrant at the residence and arrested Redd.

