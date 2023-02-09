First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Improving weather conditions are expected into the overnight period as temperatures fall to the 40s and 50s. Skies will turn mainly sunny for Thursday as the front exits farther to our east. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will still be above average in the middle to upper 60s before dropping to the upper 30s to lower 40s by Friday morning. Cooler air should begin to funnel in by late week into the weekend. There could be a few showers during this time as a low-pressure passes through, but chances remain low. Temperatures Saturday afternoon will reach the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. We will quickly start to see our airmass moderate by Sunday into next week as another warmup occurs. Upper 60s to near 70-degree high temperatures look likely into next week ahead of the chance for more rain and thunderstorms by Valentine’s Day

