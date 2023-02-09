Careers
First Alert Forecast: sunny this afternoon; shower chances to pick up late Friday into Saturday

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After a stormy Wednesday, brighter skies and drier conditions are expected for today in the wake of the front. Temperatures will be slightly cooler this afternoon in the lower to middle 60s, which is still above normal for this time of year. Expect it to get cooler overnight as temperatures drop to the lower 40s by morning.

More clouds will begin to build in on Friday to round out the work week as an area upper level low-pressure nears the area. Highs tomorrow afternoon will be back in the lower 60s under partly cloudy skies. Chances for rain will also pick up by Friday night as the system begins to pass overhead.

This disturbance will keep chances for showers in the forecast for Saturday as cooler air funnels in. Temperatures Saturday afternoon look to only make it to the 40s before falling near and below freezing overnight. Skies will brighten up by Sunday as the system exits to the east with closer to normal temperatures. Our weather will gradually turn warmer next week ahead of more rain/thunderstorm chances, especially next Tuesday and Thursday.

