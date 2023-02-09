First Alert Forecast: brighter, quieter Thursday: turning unsettled late Friday, Saturday

THURSDAY: Clouds will quickly exit, leaving behind bright sunshine to win out the day. Morning 40s and 50s will rebound to the middle and upper 60s, still – well above average for early February. We’ll stay mostly clear overnight with lows dropping into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

FRIDAY: The front that brought storms to the region Wednesday will be stalled to our south, this could yield more clouds and a few showers for areas south and east of Metro Jackson through the day. Another front will be a push to usher in a cold-core low that will pivot over the region into the weekend. Before that, expect highs in the lower to middle 60s. As clouds thicken, so will opportunities for showers overnight with lows in the 30s to near 40.

EXTENDED FORECAST: An upper disturbance is now expected to drop in Saturday will feature clouds and occasional showers, keeping temperatures quite chilly – in the middle to upper 40s. We’ll see skies clearing lows falling well into the 20s to near 30 early Sunday. Quickly, we’ll rebound back to near 60 Sunday, 60s and 70s next week with opportunities for showers and storms to re-emerge by Valentine’s Day Tuesday - a brief lull Wednesday before another storm risk next Thursday.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.