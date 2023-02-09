Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

Delta State University graduate wins Grammy award

Audrianna Johnson
Audrianna Johnson(Delta State University)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Miss. (WMC) - A Delta State University graduate took home the Grammy award this past Sunday night.

Audrianna Johnson, a graduate of Delta State University in the class of 2018, won the award for Best Roots Gospel Album. This award was for the engineering she did on “The Urban Hymnal,” a gospel performance album recorded by the Tennessee State University Marching Band.

Johnson worked as a studio manager during her time at DSU. She eventually left to pursue a career at Tymple, a creative agency located Mississippi Gulf Coast. Johnson was the lead engineer on TSU’s gospel project and is currently the head of Artist and Repertoire at the Tymple agency.

Johnson has plans to return to Delta State University to help mentor students interested in music and engineering.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson policewoman connected to officer-involved death fired, city officials confirm
Jackson policewoman connected to officer-involved death fired, city officials confirm
Search continues for man who fell off barge into Mississippi River
Search continues for man who fell off barge into Mississippi River
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Commissioner Pete Perry says a contractor temporarily quit work on a project after it was not...
Contractor walked off Jackson road project after not being paid, one-percent commissioner says
A teen is facing a murder charge in the stabbing of their adoptive parents in South Carolina.
15-year-old arrested for stabbing newly adoptive parents, authorities say

Latest News

WLBT at 6p
Montford Point Marine to celebrate 100th birthday
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
Money
Hinds Co. woman becomes millionaire after claiming largest lottery prize in state history
Former Green Bay Packers' Brett Favre during a halftime ceremony of an NFL football game...
Favre suing state auditor for ‘shamelessly and falsely attacking... good name’