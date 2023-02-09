Former CMU commissioner changes plea to guilty in Canton corruption case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than two months after initially pleading not guilty, a former Member of the Canton Municipal Utilities Commission is changing his plea to guilty.

On February 8, attorneys for Cleveland Anderson filed a notice of intent to change his plea on two counts of conspiracy to commit bribery charges brought against him by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

In December, indictments were unsealed showing that three former Canton city officials were allegedly taking bribes from former city engineer Rudy Warnock.

A federal grand jury accused Warnock of directing payments and rewards to former aldermen Eric Gilkey and Andrew Grant and former CMU Commissioner Anderson.

All were accused of taking bridges in the form of concert tickets, football tickets and thousands of dollars in cash. The incidents occurred between January 1, 2016 and December 31 of the following year.

Gilkey is being charged with trespassing. A court date has been set for next week. (Eric Gilkey)

In November, Gilkey and Grant each pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to commit bribery. G

They were scheduled to be sentenced on February 23. Gilkey’s sentencing date has been reset for May 24, according to court records.

Both can face up to 5 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and three years of supervised probation upon release.

Grant previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit voter fraud in Madison County. In that case, he was sentenced to five years with five years suspended and five years of probation.

Warnock has entered a not guilty plea and currently faces two counts of conspiracy to commit bribery, one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of wire fraud. He faces up to five years in prison on the conspiracy charges and 20 years on the charge of wire fraud.

