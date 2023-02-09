17-year-old charged with killing mother, sister, mother’s boyfriend

ST. FRANCIS CO., Ark. (WMC) - St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 17-year-old teen in the murder of three people including two family members.

Jonathan Rolfe is charged with three counts of capital murder and one count of theft of property related to the victim’s stolen car.

According to deputies, Rolfe killed his mother, sister, and mother’s boyfriend.

On November 28, 2022, deputies conducted a welfare check on Gore Street in Crow Creek at 1:41 a.m.

Deputies found Shalonda Barton, 34, her daughter Kelsie Thompson, 13, and JaTerrance Wright, 32 with gunshot wounds.

Kelsie Thompson, 13 (Courtesy of family)

The child was found in a bedroom. Wright and Barton were found in their bed.

Investigators found Barton’s black Cadillac on Industrial Road not far from Rolfe’s girlfriend’s residence, according to St. Francis deputies.

Deputies say the forensic report links Rolfe to the homicides.

Rolfe will be charged as an adult in this case.

He is being held without bond.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.