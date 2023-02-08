Careers
WLBT News to host Valentine’s blood drive

(Vince Little / US Army)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You can give the gift of life this Valentine’s Day at WLBT’s 2023 Valentine’s Blood Drive.

The blood drive will last from Friday, February 10, to Tuesday, February 14.

All donors will receive a pink limited edition Valentine’s t-shirt designed by Marshall Ramsey and a delicious Crumbl Cookie (while supplies last).

The blood drive will be held at the Mississippi Blood Services main center at 115 Tree Street in Flowood.

Here are their hours for donation:

Friday 2/10 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday 2/11 – 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Sunday 2/12 – 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Monday 2/13 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday 2/14 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Call (601)-368-2673 or click here to schedule your appointment.

