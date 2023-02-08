Careers
Truck enters wrong lane, collides with school bus in Vicksburg(Vicksburg Daily News // David Day)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A crash involving a truck and a Vicksburg-Warren School District bus occurred Wednesday afternoon, the Vicksburg Daily News reports.

According to the outlet, a truck with a trailer entered the school bus’s lane and collided with it around 3:15 p.m. south of the Vicksburg airport.

The driver of the truck pulled over and assisted the school bus driver and children.

No serious injuries were reported, however, one parent had their child taken to the emergency room to be checked out.

Another bus was called in to pick up the students and “got them home safe and sound.”

