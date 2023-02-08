Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

Third time’s the charm? City again bidding project to tear down Casa Grande apartments

Abandoned Casa Grande apartments in south Jackson
Abandoned Casa Grande apartments in south Jackson(none)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson city officials are hoping the third time’s the charm when it comes to their efforts to demolish a long-abandoned apartment complex in South Jackson.

The city is again seeking bids to tear down the Casa Grande apartments located at the corner of Terry Road and Sykes Road.

Bids will be opened on February 21, according to an advertisement found on the Central Auction House website.

This is the third time in the last two years Jackson’s Planning and Development Department has sought a contractor.

The city opened bids early 2021 but had to reject all of them after officials learned that one of the property owners had not been properly notified about the demolition plans.

“This property has been tied up in... litigation - similar to many properties the city of Jackson has taken to court,” said Planning and Development Director Chloe Dotson. “We are at the point where the city can move forward with demolition legally.”

This year, Jackson again rejected bids after estimates for the work came back too high, Dotson said.

As for the third round, the city is posting the bid advertisement on its website and is providing bid documents to county leaders in hopes to get more responses. If bids come in under budget, the city can have the project approved by the council and a notice to proceed issued within 90 days.

Said Dotson, “We hope to have more communities compete for the project.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recovery effort underway after man working on barge slips, falls into Mississippi River
Recovery effort underway after man working on barge slips, falls into Mississippi River
Disabled couple says UTV repair at local ATV dealership devolved into month’s-long debacle
Disabled couple says UTV repair at local ATV dealership devolved into months-long debacle
K-9 Deputy Fox poses in front of 44 kilos of cocaine recovered during a traffic stop on I-20 in...
‘Fox’ sniffs out major cocaine cache along I-20
Mississippi’s retired public employees are raising a red flag about a bill pending at the State Capitol
McClain Lodge receives multiple USDA violations
USDA cites McClain Lodge for multiple violations

Latest News

Jackson policewoman connected to officer-involved death fired, city officials confirm
Jackson policewoman connected to officer-involved death fired, city officials confirm
WLBT News to host Valentine’s blood drive
If you see this ATV, call the Brookhaven Police Department.
If you see this ATV, call the Brookhaven Police
Alert Day Wednesday
ALERT DAY: warm, breezy ahead of storm threat late Wednesday