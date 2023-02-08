Third time’s the charm? City again bidding project to tear down Casa Grande apartments

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson city officials are hoping the third time’s the charm when it comes to their efforts to demolish a long-abandoned apartment complex in South Jackson.

The city is again seeking bids to tear down the Casa Grande apartments located at the corner of Terry Road and Sykes Road.

Bids will be opened on February 21, according to an advertisement found on the Central Auction House website.

This is the third time in the last two years Jackson’s Planning and Development Department has sought a contractor.

The city opened bids early 2021 but had to reject all of them after officials learned that one of the property owners had not been properly notified about the demolition plans.

“This property has been tied up in... litigation - similar to many properties the city of Jackson has taken to court,” said Planning and Development Director Chloe Dotson. “We are at the point where the city can move forward with demolition legally.”

This year, Jackson again rejected bids after estimates for the work came back too high, Dotson said.

As for the third round, the city is posting the bid advertisement on its website and is providing bid documents to county leaders in hopes to get more responses. If bids come in under budget, the city can have the project approved by the council and a notice to proceed issued within 90 days.

Said Dotson, “We hope to have more communities compete for the project.”

