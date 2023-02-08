Things To Know Wednesday, February 8

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. State Representatives pass House Bill 1020 which creates special judges for CCID; bill now heads to the senate

House Representatives passed House Bill 1020. This vote came after lawmakers spent nearly five hours debating the bill. City, county, and state leaders in Hinds County have been vocal in expressing that they oppose this legislation. Under this bill, the Mississippi Supreme Court would appoint judges to hear civil and criminal cases in the Capital Complex Improvement District. The Attorney General’s Office would be responsible for appointing prosecutors to take on these cases, and public defenders would work underneath the Mississippi Public Defenders. The legislation would also expand CCID to County Line Road.

2. First Alert Forecast: foggy areas early, stormy periods late Wednesday

Morning clouds and fog will greet you out the door – eventually, gusty southerly breezes will help to mix out the clouds to allow for sunny breaks through the early afternoon hours. We’ll warm from the morning 50s and 60s well into the 70s. With the increased instability and an approaching system, scattered to numerous storms will develop during the latter half of the afternoon into the evening hours. A few isolated strong to severe storms can’t be ruled out with strong winds, hail and a risk for a few spin-up tornadoes will be in play between 3 PM and midnight.

3. Canton cemetery vandalized, leaving some memorials with bullet holes

“Every veteran in the United States of America needs to see how they’re being defaced by their brothers that fell in arms. They need to see this,” said George Hodges. A sacred area that’s supposed to be a place for rest and peace has become a den for vandals and criminal activity. All of this frustration after tombstones and memorials at the Canton Cemetery were shot up multiple times, many belonging to World War II veterans. “The bullet holes in the memorial, and you will see where they ricocheted off one and defaced it with, a, I guess they are gangs signs. I don’t know what it is, to be honest with you. And they took their time to do it because, I mean, this is some heavy stuff that they went through,” described Hodges.

