Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

Special judge appointed in latest Jackson trash lawsuit

Richard's Disposal employees place residential garbage into the loading hopper of a rear...
Richard's Disposal employees place residential garbage into the loading hopper of a rear loading trash truck, Friday morning, Oct. 7, 2022, in Jackson, Miss.(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A special judge has been appointed to preside over the latest legal battle between the Jackson mayor and city council.

On Wednesday, the Mississippi Supreme Court tapped Senior Status Judge H. David Clark to preside over the council’s latest challenge to the mayor in the fight over who will pick up residential trash.

The council filed a complaint last week seeking a declaratory judgement on whether it could move forward with choosing a trash contractor, saying Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has refused to.

The current contract is with Richard’s Disposal, which runs out at the end of March at the latest.

Lumumba says he can’t legally move forward with negotiations with another contractor unless Richard’s steps away from the last RFP.

An RFP is a request for proposals. The requests are issued by cities seeking vendors for professional services.

Jackson’s last trash RFP was issued in late 2021.

Richard’s responded and was chosen as the preferred contractor during the RFP review process.

However, the council has rejected hiring the firm multiple times.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recovery effort underway after man working on barge slips, falls into Mississippi River
Recovery effort underway after man working on barge slips, falls into Mississippi River
Disabled couple says UTV repair at local ATV dealership devolved into month’s-long debacle
Disabled couple says UTV repair at local ATV dealership devolved into months-long debacle
K-9 Deputy Fox poses in front of 44 kilos of cocaine recovered during a traffic stop on I-20 in...
‘Fox’ sniffs out major cocaine cache along I-20
Mississippi’s retired public employees are raising a red flag about a bill pending at the State Capitol
McClain Lodge receives multiple USDA violations
USDA cites McClain Lodge for multiple violations

Latest News

WLBT at 4p
Miss. civil rights icons honored at New Hope Baptist Church Black history celebration
Miss. civil rights icons honored at New Hope Baptist Church Black history celebration
Abandoned Casa Grande apartments in south Jackson
Third time’s the charm? City again bidding project to tear down Casa Grande apartments
Jackson policewoman connected to officer-involved death fired, city officials confirm
Jackson policewoman connected to officer-involved death fired, city officials confirm