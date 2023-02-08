Pearl Police searching for missing 47-year-old man

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Pearl Police need your help in locating a missing man.

James Daniel Knowles, 47, was last seen in Pearl on February 1 wearing a t-shirt, blue jeans, and white and black Nike shoes.

Knowles has sleeve tattoos on both arms, a chest tattoo, and is missing his left middle finger.

If you have any information, please contact the Pearl Police Department at (601) 939-7000.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.