Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

Pearl Police searching for missing 47-year-old man

James Daniel Knowles
James Daniel Knowles(Pearl Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Pearl Police need your help in locating a missing man.

James Daniel Knowles, 47, was last seen in Pearl on February 1 wearing a t-shirt, blue jeans, and white and black Nike shoes.

Knowles has sleeve tattoos on both arms, a chest tattoo, and is missing his left middle finger.

If you have any information, please contact the Pearl Police Department at (601) 939-7000.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 30 shell casings spotted at Jackson homicide scene
Disabled couple says UTV repair at local ATV dealership devolved into month’s-long debacle
Disabled couple says UTV repair at local ATV dealership devolved into months-long debacle
Recovery effort underway after man working on barge slips, falls into Mississippi River
Recovery effort underway after man working on barge slips, falls into Mississippi River
Brandon Flowers, 32
Man found hanging, unresponsive in Raymond Detention Center cell
Fementa Robinson Jr.
Teen arrested for armed carjacking in Jackson

Latest News

Hinds County Sheriff’s Dept. offers internship to Jackson State students
Canton cemetery vandalized, leaving some memorials with bullet holes
‘We need more snitches’: Councilman Stokes says more funding for informants could help curb Jackson
Utilities delayed due to previous occupants outstanding bills