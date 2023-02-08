Miss. civil rights icons honored at New Hope Baptist Church Black history celebration

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - New Hope Baptist Church is honoring legendary changemakers in Mississippi’s history at its 12th annual “Back in the Day,” Black history celebration.

Organizers say the event is designed to empower the current generation with a call to action to create positive change in their communities.

The church is honoring the sacrifices and fortitude of three Mississippi civil rights legends; Miss. Annie Devine (posthumously), Senator Hillman Frazier, and Mrs. Gailya Porter.

A humanitarian award will also be presented and the event will feature entertainment from numerous dance and choral groups from across Mississippi.

The event is Thursday, February 9 at 6 p.m.

New Hope Baptist Church is located at 1555 Beasley Road in Jackson.

