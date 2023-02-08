Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

Miss. civil rights icons honored at New Hope Baptist Church Black history celebration

Miss. civil rights icons honored at New Hope Baptist Church Black history celebration
Miss. civil rights icons honored at New Hope Baptist Church Black history celebration(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - New Hope Baptist Church is honoring legendary changemakers in Mississippi’s history at its 12th annual “Back in the Day,” Black history celebration.

Organizers say the event is designed to empower the current generation with a call to action to create positive change in their communities.

The church is honoring the sacrifices and fortitude of three Mississippi civil rights legends; Miss. Annie Devine (posthumously), Senator Hillman Frazier, and Mrs. Gailya Porter.

A humanitarian award will also be presented and the event will feature entertainment from numerous dance and choral groups from across Mississippi.

The event is Thursday, February 9 at 6 p.m.

New Hope Baptist Church is located at 1555 Beasley Road in Jackson.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recovery effort underway after man working on barge slips, falls into Mississippi River
Recovery effort underway after man working on barge slips, falls into Mississippi River
Disabled couple says UTV repair at local ATV dealership devolved into month’s-long debacle
Disabled couple says UTV repair at local ATV dealership devolved into months-long debacle
K-9 Deputy Fox poses in front of 44 kilos of cocaine recovered during a traffic stop on I-20 in...
‘Fox’ sniffs out major cocaine cache along I-20
Mississippi’s retired public employees are raising a red flag about a bill pending at the State Capitol
McClain Lodge receives multiple USDA violations
USDA cites McClain Lodge for multiple violations

Latest News

Abandoned Casa Grande apartments in south Jackson
Third time’s the charm? City again bidding project to tear down Casa Grande apartments
Jackson policewoman connected to officer-involved death fired, city officials confirm
Jackson policewoman connected to officer-involved death fired, city officials confirm
WLBT News to host Valentine’s blood drive
If you see this ATV, call the Brookhaven Police Department.
If you see this ATV, call the Brookhaven Police