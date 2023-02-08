Malco Theatres will not follow AMC’s ticket pricing change, company says

Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A spokesperson from Malco Theatres has confirmed that the company will not be following the ticket pricing change announced by AMC Theatres, the nation’s largest movie theater chain.

On Monday, AMC unveiled a new pricing scheme in which seat location determines how much your movie ticket costs. Seats in the middle of the auditorium will cost a dollar or two more, while seats in the front row will be slightly cheaper.

Malco spokesperson Karen Melton says the company has no plans to change ticket pricing at its theaters.

Headquartered in Memphis, Malco has 36 theater locations with over 371 screens in six states, including Tennessee.

At least 13 Malco Theatres are located in the Mid-South.

The nearest AMC Theatre to Memphis is located in Dyersburg, Tennessee.

Recovery effort underway after man working on barge slips, falls into Mississippi River
Disabled couple says UTV repair at local ATV dealership devolved into month’s-long debacle
