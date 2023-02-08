Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

TODAY AT 11: Julie Levanway whips up One Pot Gnocchi Chicken Pot Pie

Today at 11 on WLBT
Today at 11 on WLBT(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you love to try fun chicken recipes, check out this One Pot Gnocchi Chicken Pot Pie by Julie Levanway on Today at 11.

Wanna try it for yourself?

Here are the ingredients and recipe:

  • 4 tablespoons butter
  • 1 cup sliced carrots
  • 4 oz. sliced mushrooms
  • ½ cup thinly sliced celery
  • ½ cup chopped shallot or onion
  • salt and pepper to taste
  • 2 minced cloves garlic
  • 1 teaspoon poultry seasoning
  • 1 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 2 ½ cups chicken stock or broth
  • 1 cup ½ and ½ (can substitute milk)
  • 12 oz package of cauliflower gnocchi
  • 1 ½ cups shredded chicken breast
  • ½ cup frozen green peas

Heat a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Once it’s hot, melt butter in a pan and add carrots, mushrooms, celery, and shallot/onions. Stir to coat the vegetables in butter and sauté until the mushrooms release their liquid and it has evaporated, 3-4 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and stir well. Turn the heat down slightly and continue cooking until the vegetables are tender.

Add garlic, poultry seasoning, and dried thyme. Sauté for 1 minute.

Sprinkle flour over vegetables then stir to coat and cook for 1 minute. Slowly pour in chicken broth while stirring to avoid lumps. Add milk and turn up the heat to medium-high. Bring mixture to a bubble, stirring occasionally. Add gnocchi and stir to combine. Turn heat to medium and simmer. Stir frequently until gnocchi is tender, 5-6 minutes.

Stir in chicken and peas. Heat thoroughly. Taste for seasonings. Ladle into bowls and serve.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recovery effort underway after man working on barge slips, falls into Mississippi River
Recovery effort underway after man working on barge slips, falls into Mississippi River
Disabled couple says UTV repair at local ATV dealership devolved into month’s-long debacle
Disabled couple says UTV repair at local ATV dealership devolved into months-long debacle
K-9 Deputy Fox poses in front of 44 kilos of cocaine recovered during a traffic stop on I-20 in...
‘Fox’ sniffs out major cocaine cache along I-20
Mississippi’s retired public employees are raising a red flag about a bill pending at the State Capitol
McClain Lodge receives multiple USDA violations
USDA cites McClain Lodge for multiple violations

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm, breezy ahead of storm threat late Wednesday
New 465-seat auditorium at Forest Hill High School features state-of-the-art technology
New 465-seat auditorium at Forest Hill High School features state-of-the-art technology
Things To Know
Things To Know Wednesday, February 8
JPD believes three armed males and one female are responsible for both incidents.
JPD: Four people responsible for two carjackings Wednesday morning