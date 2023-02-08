TODAY AT 11: Julie Levanway whips up One Pot Gnocchi Chicken Pot Pie

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you love to try fun chicken recipes, check out this One Pot Gnocchi Chicken Pot Pie by Julie Levanway on Today at 11.

Wanna try it for yourself?

Here are the ingredients and recipe:

4 tablespoons butter

1 cup sliced carrots

4 oz. sliced mushrooms

½ cup thinly sliced celery

½ cup chopped shallot or onion

salt and pepper to taste

2 minced cloves garlic

1 teaspoon poultry seasoning

1 teaspoon dried thyme

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 ½ cups chicken stock or broth

1 cup ½ and ½ (can substitute milk)

12 oz package of cauliflower gnocchi

1 ½ cups shredded chicken breast

½ cup frozen green peas

Heat a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Once it’s hot, melt butter in a pan and add carrots, mushrooms, celery, and shallot/onions. Stir to coat the vegetables in butter and sauté until the mushrooms release their liquid and it has evaporated, 3-4 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and stir well. Turn the heat down slightly and continue cooking until the vegetables are tender.

Add garlic, poultry seasoning, and dried thyme. Sauté for 1 minute.

Sprinkle flour over vegetables then stir to coat and cook for 1 minute. Slowly pour in chicken broth while stirring to avoid lumps. Add milk and turn up the heat to medium-high. Bring mixture to a bubble, stirring occasionally. Add gnocchi and stir to combine. Turn heat to medium and simmer. Stir frequently until gnocchi is tender, 5-6 minutes.

Stir in chicken and peas. Heat thoroughly. Taste for seasonings. Ladle into bowls and serve.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.