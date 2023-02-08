Careers
JPD: Four people responsible for two carjackings Wednesday morning

JPD believes three armed males and one female are responsible for both incidents.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 8:10 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating two carjackings that occurred Wednesday morning.

One incident happened on Edwards Avenue where a blue Honda Accord was taken, according to the department’s spokesman, Sam Brown.

Another crime occurred on West Hill where a tan Nissan Maxima was taken.

No additional details were released to the media.

If you have any information about either of these incidents, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS.

