JPD: Four people responsible for two carjackings Wednesday morning

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating two carjackings that occurred Wednesday morning.

One incident happened on Edwards Avenue where a blue Honda Accord was taken, according to the department’s spokesman, Sam Brown.

Another crime occurred on West Hill where a tan Nissan Maxima was taken.

JPD believes three armed males and one female are responsible for both incidents.

No additional details were released to the media.

If you have any information about either of these incidents, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS.

