Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

Jackson policewoman connected to officer-involved death fired, city officials confirm

Jackson policewoman connected to officer-involved death fired, city officials confirm
Jackson policewoman connected to officer-involved death fired, city officials confirm(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson has confirmed that Jackson Police Department Officer Kenya McCarty has been fired.

No information has been released about the reason for her termination.

McCarty was one of three police officers placed on administrative leave with pay on January 4, after a man died while in custody.

McCarty was also placed on leave in December 2021 after Flowood Police arrested her and another officer for possession of marijuana and an open container violation at Nature Trail Park.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recovery effort underway after man working on barge slips, falls into Mississippi River
Recovery effort underway after man working on barge slips, falls into Mississippi River
Disabled couple says UTV repair at local ATV dealership devolved into month’s-long debacle
Disabled couple says UTV repair at local ATV dealership devolved into months-long debacle
K-9 Deputy Fox poses in front of 44 kilos of cocaine recovered during a traffic stop on I-20 in...
‘Fox’ sniffs out major cocaine cache along I-20
Mississippi’s retired public employees are raising a red flag about a bill pending at the State Capitol
McClain Lodge receives multiple USDA violations
USDA cites McClain Lodge for multiple violations

Latest News

WLBT News to host Valentine’s blood drive
If you see this ATV, call the Brookhaven Police Department.
If you see this ATV, call the Brookhaven Police
Alert Day Wednesday
ALERT DAY: warm, breezy ahead of storm threat late Wednesday
Today at 11 on WLBT
TODAY AT 11: Julie Levanway whips up One Pot Gnocchi Chicken Pot Pie