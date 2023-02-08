Jackson policewoman connected to officer-involved death fired, city officials confirm

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson has confirmed that Jackson Police Department Officer Kenya McCarty has been fired.

No information has been released about the reason for her termination.

McCarty was one of three police officers placed on administrative leave with pay on January 4, after a man died while in custody.

McCarty was also placed on leave in December 2021 after Flowood Police arrested her and another officer for possession of marijuana and an open container violation at Nature Trail Park.

