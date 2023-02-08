Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

Jackson man sentenced to 12 years for shooting at officer

De'Vadrick Booker, 24
De'Vadrick Booker, 24(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man was sentenced to serve 12 years in federal prison Wednesday for firing shots at a law enforcement officer in 2020.

On September 8, 2020, an ATF agent responded to assist Jackson police officers with an ongoing investigation of an exchange of gunfire in a residential area of the capital city.

As the agent was approaching the scene, De’Vadrick Markevin Booker, 24, emerged and fired several shots at the agent, hitting his car. The federal agent escaped injury free.

Booker was charged and sentenced with assault on a law enforcement officer and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence at the U.S. District Court in Jackson.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recovery effort underway after man working on barge slips, falls into Mississippi River
Recovery effort underway after man working on barge slips, falls into Mississippi River
Disabled couple says UTV repair at local ATV dealership devolved into month’s-long debacle
Disabled couple says UTV repair at local ATV dealership devolved into months-long debacle
K-9 Deputy Fox poses in front of 44 kilos of cocaine recovered during a traffic stop on I-20 in...
‘Fox’ sniffs out major cocaine cache along I-20
Mississippi’s retired public employees are raising a red flag about a bill pending at the State Capitol
McClain Lodge receives multiple USDA violations
USDA cites McClain Lodge for multiple violations

Latest News

Truck enters wrong lane, collides with school bus in Vicksburg
Truck enters wrong lane, collides with school bus in Vicksburg
WLBT at 5p
Former Ole Miss quarterback reunites with lost memento from Sugar Bowl
Former Ole Miss quarterback reunites with lost memento from Sugar Bowl
Cathead Jam to return to Jackson after three-year hiatus
Cathead Jam returning to Jackson after three-year hiatus