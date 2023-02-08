Jackson man sentenced to 12 years for shooting at officer

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man was sentenced to serve 12 years in federal prison Wednesday for firing shots at a law enforcement officer in 2020.

On September 8, 2020, an ATF agent responded to assist Jackson police officers with an ongoing investigation of an exchange of gunfire in a residential area of the capital city.

As the agent was approaching the scene, De’Vadrick Markevin Booker, 24, emerged and fired several shots at the agent, hitting his car. The federal agent escaped injury free.

Booker was charged and sentenced with assault on a law enforcement officer and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence at the U.S. District Court in Jackson.

