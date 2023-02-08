Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
If you see this ATV, call the Brookhaven Police

If you see this ATV, call the Brookhaven Police Department.
If you see this ATV, call the Brookhaven Police Department.(Brookhaven Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - Brookhaven Police say they are searching for an all-terrain vehicle that was stolen recently from contractors working on Ole Brook Road.

Authorities say the victims were working in the area when a suspect dressed in a black hooded sweatshirt walked up to one of them and demanded his “Can-Am side-by-side ATV.”

The suspect, who was armed, got into the ATV and drove away.

“The ATV is blue in color with a black top. A suspect has been identified and charges are pending,” Chief Kenneth Collins wrote on the BPD’s Facebook page. “At this time the ATV has not been located. Anyone caught riding or hiding this ATV will be charged.”

Collins says he is asking anyone who spots the vehicle to call the department at (601) 833-2424.

