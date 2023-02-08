Hinds County Sheriff’s Dept. offers internship to Jackson State students

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University students studying criminal justice are getting a chance to see the Hinds County judicial system up close with a new sheriff’s department internship program.

Four Jackson State University students are stepping out of the classroom and into Hinds County offices for the next several weeks to learn a little bit about each department in the county judicial system.

“It gives you a front-row action of things that you may not know go on... on things that you will learn about. I think over the course of only a month, I have learned so much, especially with me wanting to be a lawyer,” graduate student and intern Casharia Wiley said.

Sheriff Jones said by using $100,000 worth of ARPA funds, he created the program to build up not only students but the department as well.

“Each semester, they will come to the sheriff’s office, and they will work a minimum of 20 hours a week, and they will make $15 an hour. So, they get paid for the internship, as well as receive a letter grade with the university,” Sheriff Jones explained.

Even though the internship is through the sheriff’s department, interns are taken from the court system to dispatch to see each step of the process.

“Being able to dip into everything, all of the departments are different. It makes me want to take note of everything. Being able to know all of the processes and knowing that without one, you can’t have the other,” sophomore intern Shelbie Newman said.

After going through each department, students will receive certificates and a letter grade from JSU. Sheriff Jones hopes they’ll join the County team down the road.

“We need as much help as we can get here in the city of Jackson, Hinds County, and the state of Mississippi. So hopefully, this will be a program to be able to keep some of the people that are a part of it, or the attendees, localized here in give those services back to our local and our state communities as well,” Sheriff Jones said.

Sheriff Jones added that the department will continue with the program for another year. He hopes to receive funds each year from the county to continue this internship in the future.

