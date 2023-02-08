First Alert Forecast: foggy areas early, stormy periods late Wednesday

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds and fog will greet you out the door – eventually, gusty southerly breezes will help to mix out the clouds to allow for sunny breaks through the early afternoon hours. We’ll warm from the morning 50s and 60s well into the 70s. With the increased instability and an approaching system, scattered to numerous storms will develop during the latter half of the afternoon into the evening hours. A few isolated strong to severe storms can’t be ruled out with strong winds, hail and a risk for a few spin-up tornadoes will be in play between 3 PM and midnight. We encourage a state of weather awareness through this time. Severe storms will end, though scattered showers will continue into the pre-dawn hours with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

THURSDAY: Showers will quickly exit before sunrise; clouds will quickly exit as well with sunshine to win out the day. Morning 40s and 50s will rebound to the middle and upper 60s, still – well above average for early February. We’ll stay mostly clear overnight with lows dropping into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A secondary front will sweep through on Friday, ushering in a quick push of cooler air to round out the week and head into the weekend. Highs will top out in the 50s to near 60. Once winds snap to the northwest, temperatures will tumble quickly to the middle to upper 30s by early Saturday. An upper disturbance is now expected to drop in late Friday into Saturday with a mix of clouds and sun and a passing chance for a few showers. We’ll only manage highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s with sunshine Saturday. Quickly, we’ll rebound back to near 60 Sunday, 60s and 70s next week with opportunities for showers and storms to re-emerge by Valentine’s Day Tuesday.

