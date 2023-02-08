Cathead Jam returning to Jackson after three-year hiatus

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Cathead Jam is set to return to the Cathead Distillery in Jackson!

After a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mississippi company will host the two-day festival with plans to return bigger and better with more artists, local food, craft beer from Jackson’s first brewery, Fertile Ground Beer Co., and Cathead’s very own award-winning cocktails.

Cathead Jam will return on June 2 and 3 this summer, and will feature eight bands, from Goose to The Flaming Lips.

Cathead Jam honors and celebrates the music and culture of Mississippi, the company said, and will partner with the Dreamnote Foundation for the 2023 festival.

Click here for more information on the event.

