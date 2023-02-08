Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Boy injured in shooting at Biloxi apartment complex

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. at Blake’s Crossing Apartments on Stennis Drive.
The shooting happened around 9 p.m. at Blake’s Crossing Apartments on Stennis Drive.(WLOX viewer submission)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Police are investigation a shooting that left a boy injured Tuesday night. It happened around 9 p.m. at Blake’s Crossing Apartments on Stennis Drive.

Investigators say the victim is a boy under the age of 16, who is in critical condition at an out of state medical facility.

Right now, the shooting appears to have been an accident. Police say everyone involved is cooperating fully with the investigation.

