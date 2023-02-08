Boy injured in shooting at Biloxi apartment complex

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Police are investigation a shooting that left a boy injured Tuesday night. It happened around 9 p.m. at Blake’s Crossing Apartments on Stennis Drive.

Investigators say the victim is a boy under the age of 16, who is in critical condition at an out of state medical facility.

Right now, the shooting appears to have been an accident. Police say everyone involved is cooperating fully with the investigation.

