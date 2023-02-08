Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

2 Natchez-Adams School District employees pass away

(L) Dr. Ruby As-Sabor || (R) Kimberly McKnight
(L) Dr. Ruby As-Sabor || (R) Kimberly McKnight(Natchez-Adams School District)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two employees of the Natchez-Adams School District have passed away, one a teacher and the other a retired director of exceptional services.

According to Ernest Fields, the Public Engagement Coordinator of the Natchez-Adams School District, Dr. Ruby As-Sabor was killed in a house fire on Sunday.

As-Sabor was with the Natchez-Adams School District for seven years as their director of exceptional services.

She retired in December 2021, and was “passionate about serving students with disabilities and strongly advocated for them.”

“Her smile and cheerful personality were a joy to be around,” said Fields. “Even in her retirement, she checked in with her former staff members and students. She will be missed by many in Natchez and Adams County.”

Another employee who has recently passed is Kimberly McKnight, an inclusion teacher at McLaurin Elementary School.

“Kim was an outstanding teacher who cared very deeply about the success and well-being of her students,” a Facebook post from the Natchez-Adams School District read. “Our Bulldog Nation will miss her very much and will spend many difficult moments grieving her loss.”

She was described as kind, soft-spoken and willing to help the school in any way she could.

It was not revealed how McKnight passed.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recovery effort underway after man working on barge slips, falls into Mississippi River
Recovery effort underway after man working on barge slips, falls into Mississippi River
Disabled couple says UTV repair at local ATV dealership devolved into month’s-long debacle
Disabled couple says UTV repair at local ATV dealership devolved into months-long debacle
K-9 Deputy Fox poses in front of 44 kilos of cocaine recovered during a traffic stop on I-20 in...
‘Fox’ sniffs out major cocaine cache along I-20
Mississippi’s retired public employees are raising a red flag about a bill pending at the State Capitol
McClain Lodge receives multiple USDA violations
USDA cites McClain Lodge for multiple violations

Latest News

De'Vadrick Booker, 24
Jackson man sentenced to 12 years for shooting at officer
Truck enters wrong lane, collides with school bus in Vicksburg
Truck enters wrong lane, collides with school bus in Vicksburg
Former Ole Miss quarterback reunites with lost memento from Sugar Bowl
Former Ole Miss quarterback reunites with lost memento from Sugar Bowl
Cathead Jam to return to Jackson after three-year hiatus
Cathead Jam returning to Jackson after three-year hiatus