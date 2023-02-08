2 Natchez-Adams School District employees pass away

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two employees of the Natchez-Adams School District have passed away, one a teacher and the other a retired director of exceptional services.

According to Ernest Fields, the Public Engagement Coordinator of the Natchez-Adams School District, Dr. Ruby As-Sabor was killed in a house fire on Sunday.

As-Sabor was with the Natchez-Adams School District for seven years as their director of exceptional services.

She retired in December 2021, and was “passionate about serving students with disabilities and strongly advocated for them.”

“Her smile and cheerful personality were a joy to be around,” said Fields. “Even in her retirement, she checked in with her former staff members and students. She will be missed by many in Natchez and Adams County.”

Another employee who has recently passed is Kimberly McKnight, an inclusion teacher at McLaurin Elementary School.

“Kim was an outstanding teacher who cared very deeply about the success and well-being of her students,” a Facebook post from the Natchez-Adams School District read. “Our Bulldog Nation will miss her very much and will spend many difficult moments grieving her loss.”

She was described as kind, soft-spoken and willing to help the school in any way she could.

It was not revealed how McKnight passed.

