Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

Vicksburg man faces murder charges for 2017 shooting; judge sets bond at $2,000,000

DeAnthony Smith
DeAnthony Smith(Vicksburg Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A Vicksburg man is facing a first-degree murder charge for a 2017 shooting.

A press release says that on February 3, 2023, DeAnthony Smith, 25, was extradited from Texas to answer for Antonio “Moon” Henderson’s death.

According to the Vicksburg Police Department, Henderson was shot to death in the parking lot of Eastview Apartments on October 30, 2017.

Judge Angela Carpenter set his bond at $2,000,000 and bound him over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 30 shell casings spotted at Jackson homicide scene
Disabled couple says UTV repair at local ATV dealership devolved into month’s-long debacle
Disabled couple says UTV repair at local ATV dealership devolved into months-long debacle
Brandon Flowers, 32
Man found hanging, unresponsive in Raymond Detention Center cell
Recovery effort underway after man working on barge slips, falls into Mississippi River
Recovery effort underway after man working on barge slips, falls into Mississippi River
Fementa Robinson Jr.
Teen arrested for armed carjacking in Jackson

Latest News

WLBT at 5p
Charlie Pickett
Jackson teen arrested for stealing vehicle at Vicksburg gas station
Crane truck removal causing traffic headaches on I-20
Members of the Jackson delegation and Senate Black Caucus speak against bill to create water...
Bill to take over Jackson water clears Senate - but it could be revisited