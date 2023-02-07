Vicksburg man faces murder charges for 2017 shooting; judge sets bond at $2,000,000

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A Vicksburg man is facing a first-degree murder charge for a 2017 shooting.

A press release says that on February 3, 2023, DeAnthony Smith, 25, was extradited from Texas to answer for Antonio “Moon” Henderson’s death.

According to the Vicksburg Police Department, Henderson was shot to death in the parking lot of Eastview Apartments on October 30, 2017.

Judge Angela Carpenter set his bond at $2,000,000 and bound him over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

