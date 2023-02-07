Two investigations underway in the death of a Hinds county inmate

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Investigations are being conducted into the death of a Hinds county inmate housed at the Raymond Detention Center. Sheriff Tyree Jones held a news conference Monday morning, releasing preliminary information about Brandon Flowers.

The 32-year-old was found hanging in his cell at 11:10 a.m. Sunday. Medical staff was summoned, and he was pronounced dead in Pod C. The sheriff said no foul play is suspected at this time.

The MS Bureau of Investigation is conducting the probe into Flowers’ death. The sheriff said there was a hold on Flowers through the MS Department of Corrections, and he was returned to Raymond in June of 2021. Flowers was convicted of Capitol Murder in the fatal shooting of 55-year-old Antonio Lovaglio in October 2019.

“As of right now, there is an investigation being conducted by the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, and that is an administrative investigation to determine if there were any administrative issues or flaws that may have led to this particular death,” said Sheriff Jones.

The sheriff said he will release more information upon the completion of the autopsy and MBI’s findings. According to Jones, this is the first death at the detention center since October 2021.

