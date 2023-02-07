Things To Know Tuesday, February 7

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Disabled couple says UTV repair at local ATV dealership devolved into month’s-long debacle

Disabled couple says UTV repair at local ATV dealership devolved into month's-long debacle

A couple says that the purchase and subsequent repairs of their UTV at a local motorsports retailer became a month’s-long affair featuring multi-thousand dollar bills, tear-filled Facebook videos, and bouts of depression. The story began in October when Teresa and “Dienk” Perry purchased a used Yamaha Viking at Got Gear Motorsports in Ridgeland. The UTV had less than 1,000 miles and, they were told, was used by the store’s manager at deer camp. They were also told that while at deer camp, the Yamaha had “run hot” but that it had been fixed. The couple agreed to buy it, and with a $2,000 warranty, their total came to $18,186.60. The UTV was to be used by Dienk, a disabled veteran who depends on a wheelchair for most of his day, as a tool for odd jobs; from moving equipment up and down the steep hill atop of which his home sits to feeding the couple’s many dogs. Yet, when Teresa, who is legally blind, and Dienk brought the UTV to their Carmack, Mississippi home, they say they used it for no more than three to five hours before it “completely broke down.” When they called Got Gear about this development, they were told to park it before it got worse. Full story here .

2. Miss. senator criticized for viral and offensive Twitter post making fun of Asians

A Republican state senator, whose Twitter post went viral over the weekend, said his post wasn’t racist as hundreds of commenters have already said, but rather a joke aimed at “Communist China.” State Sen. Joel Carter made a comment on the Biden administration’s approach to a weather balloon from China that found its way into U.S. airspace, posting an image of the balloon with writing and misspelled words that had been added in an attempt to make fun of Asian accents. The post quickly garnered more than 1.3 million views, thousands of comments, and hundreds of retweets, mostly condemning Carter for what he chose to post. “He should be embarrassed. I imagine that’s how he’s feeling. But the thing is, is that you know, what he said in that post, was very racist. And again, it’s typical of the mentality of many white people here in the state,” said Bill Chandler, executive director of the Mississippi Immigrant Rights Alliance.

3. Grounds of sacred Mississippi Choctaw burial ground vandalized

Grounds of sacred Mississippi Choctaw burial ground vandalized

The grounds of a sacred Mississippi Choctaw burial mound have been vandalized. According to the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Department of Public Safety, the Nanih Waiya Mound, which means “leaning hill” is a “sacred and important landmark” of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians. “It is an area that should be respected by all people who visit,” a Facebook post stated with a photo showing the vandalism. They are asking that if anyone knows the culprit(s), to contact the Choctaw Police Department at 601-656-5711 or the Attorney General’s office at 601-656-4507. You can also report anonymously by calling or texting 844-601-1308.

