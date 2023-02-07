Metro soccer players to represent the area in all-star game Saturday
The Mississippi Association of Coaches All-Star games will be held at Brandon High School
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Association of Coaches will host the 28th Annual All-Star Girls Soccer game and the 41st Annual All-Star Boys Soccer game Saturday at Brandon High School.
The game will match up players from the north and south regions of the state in head-to-head games, with the girls’ game kicking off at 11 a.m., and the boys’ game kicking off at 1 p.m.
The North All-Star boys team will feature Hayden Thomas and Tanner Jones from Clinton, Parker Craft and Lawson White from Madison Central, and Connor Dunnigan and Mark Edward Wilson from St. Andrew’s Episcopal.
The South All-Star boys team has Nygel Jobe and Guyton Adcock from Brandon, Javion Roberts from Pearl, and Miles Williams from Nortwest Rankin.
The North All-Star girls team features Olivia Tribolet and Elizabeth Delaney from Madison Central and Breanna Richards from Clinton.
The South All-Star girls team has Kiersten Morris and Lily Lyle from Northwest Rankin and Meagan Spencer and Christina Guzman from Florence.
Full rosters for the teams:
NORTH ALL-STAR BOYS TEAM
Ayden Ellis - North Pontotoc
Cayden Smith - Amory
Carter Burton - Center Hill
Connor Sweeney - Oxford
Aaron Rodriguez - Lewisburg
Elijah Belk - Oxford
Andy Buchanan - Saltillo
Hayden Thomas - Clinton
Brayden Arratia - Pontotoc
Crosse Lindsay - Lafayette County
Parker Craft - Madison Central
Connor Dunnigan - St. Andrew’s
Hayes Herren - Lewisburg
Tanner Jones - Clinton
Mark Edward Wilson - St. Andrew’s
Lawson White - Madison Central
Coaches: Hunter Crane and Charlie Winnick - Oxford
SOUTH ALL-STAR BOYS TEAM
Brayson Kirby - Pearl River Central
Matt Harrelson - West Jones
Andrew Kravette - Biloxi
Layton Key - Gulfport
Ethan Laborde - Long Beach
Jon-Lowry French - West Jones
Nygel Jobe - Brandon
Teryn Davis - Harrison Central
Julio Martinez - Oak Grove
Javion Roberts - Pearl
Garrett Stephens - Oak Grove
Barrett Breazeale - Sumrall
Jair Hernandez - Northeast Jones
Maurice “Mo” Gregory - Gautier
Mark Peaden - Ocean Springs
Guyton Adcock - Brandon
Miles Williams - Northwest Rankin
Coach: Joshua Sullivan - West Jones
NORTH ALL-STAR GIRLS TEAM
Amyah Hill - Saltillo
Anna Kate Humphries - West Lauderdale
Allie Reed Greer - Oxford
Sammi Doyle - New Albany
Olivia Tribolet - Madison Central
Aiyanah Jones - Lafayette
Olivia Cashion - Lewisburg
Kristen Phillips - West Lauderdale
Addy Stanford - Tupelo
Elizabeth Delaney - Madison Central
Briley Ross - Lewisburg
Anna Kathryn Harrell - Tupelo
Breanna Richards - Clinton
Emma Pinkerton - Amory
Julianna Motes - Itawamba AHS
Julia Perkins - Lafayette
Parker Martin - Oxford
Coaches: Bert Anderson and Katelyn Robbins - New Albany
SOUTH ALL-STAR GIRLS TEAM
Kennedy Harris - Biloxi
Azlyn Dawson - West Jones
Kiersten “KK” Morris - Northwest Rankin
Meagan Spencer - Florence
Harley Morland - Enterprise-Clarke
Ally Stiglets - Oak Grove
Stevie Kerns - West Harrison
Christina Guzman - Florence
Ashton Rainey - Ocean Springs
Lily Lyle - Northwest Rankin
Anna Beth Garretson - Sumrall
Isabella Reynolds - Pascagoula
Chloe Ezell - Ocean Springs
Ella Jefcoat - West Jones
Mary Frances Symmes - Gulfport
Abby Badurak - Gulfport
Coach: Craig Winship - West Jones
