Metro soccer players to represent the area in all-star game Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Association of Coaches will host the 28th Annual All-Star Girls Soccer game and the 41st Annual All-Star Boys Soccer game Saturday at Brandon High School.

The game will match up players from the north and south regions of the state in head-to-head games, with the girls’ game kicking off at 11 a.m., and the boys’ game kicking off at 1 p.m.

The North All-Star boys team will feature Hayden Thomas and Tanner Jones from Clinton, Parker Craft and Lawson White from Madison Central, and Connor Dunnigan and Mark Edward Wilson from St. Andrew’s Episcopal.

The South All-Star boys team has Nygel Jobe and Guyton Adcock from Brandon, Javion Roberts from Pearl, and Miles Williams from Nortwest Rankin.

The North All-Star girls team features Olivia Tribolet and Elizabeth Delaney from Madison Central and Breanna Richards from Clinton.

The South All-Star girls team has Kiersten Morris and Lily Lyle from Northwest Rankin and Meagan Spencer and Christina Guzman from Florence.

Full rosters for the teams:

NORTH ALL-STAR BOYS TEAM

Ayden Ellis - North Pontotoc

Cayden Smith - Amory

Carter Burton - Center Hill

Connor Sweeney - Oxford

Aaron Rodriguez - Lewisburg

Elijah Belk - Oxford

Andy Buchanan - Saltillo

Hayden Thomas - Clinton

Brayden Arratia - Pontotoc

Crosse Lindsay - Lafayette County

Parker Craft - Madison Central

Connor Dunnigan - St. Andrew’s

Hayes Herren - Lewisburg

Tanner Jones - Clinton

Mark Edward Wilson - St. Andrew’s

Lawson White - Madison Central

Coaches: Hunter Crane and Charlie Winnick - Oxford

SOUTH ALL-STAR BOYS TEAM

Brayson Kirby - Pearl River Central

Matt Harrelson - West Jones

Andrew Kravette - Biloxi

Layton Key - Gulfport

Ethan Laborde - Long Beach

Jon-Lowry French - West Jones

Nygel Jobe - Brandon

Teryn Davis - Harrison Central

Julio Martinez - Oak Grove

Javion Roberts - Pearl

Garrett Stephens - Oak Grove

Barrett Breazeale - Sumrall

Jair Hernandez - Northeast Jones

Maurice “Mo” Gregory - Gautier

Mark Peaden - Ocean Springs

Guyton Adcock - Brandon

Miles Williams - Northwest Rankin

Coach: Joshua Sullivan - West Jones

NORTH ALL-STAR GIRLS TEAM

Amyah Hill - Saltillo

Anna Kate Humphries - West Lauderdale

Allie Reed Greer - Oxford

Sammi Doyle - New Albany

Olivia Tribolet - Madison Central

Aiyanah Jones - Lafayette

Olivia Cashion - Lewisburg

Kristen Phillips - West Lauderdale

Addy Stanford - Tupelo

Elizabeth Delaney - Madison Central

Briley Ross - Lewisburg

Anna Kathryn Harrell - Tupelo

Breanna Richards - Clinton

Emma Pinkerton - Amory

Julianna Motes - Itawamba AHS

Julia Perkins - Lafayette

Parker Martin - Oxford

Coaches: Bert Anderson and Katelyn Robbins - New Albany

SOUTH ALL-STAR GIRLS TEAM

Kennedy Harris - Biloxi

Azlyn Dawson - West Jones

Kiersten “KK” Morris - Northwest Rankin

Meagan Spencer - Florence

Harley Morland - Enterprise-Clarke

Ally Stiglets - Oak Grove

Stevie Kerns - West Harrison

Christina Guzman - Florence

Ashton Rainey - Ocean Springs

Lily Lyle - Northwest Rankin

Anna Beth Garretson - Sumrall

Isabella Reynolds - Pascagoula

Chloe Ezell - Ocean Springs

Ella Jefcoat - West Jones

Mary Frances Symmes - Gulfport

Abby Badurak - Gulfport

Coach: Craig Winship - West Jones

