Jackson teen arrested for stealing vehicle at Vicksburg gas station

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg Police arrested a Jackson teen for stealing a vehicle at a gas station on February 6.

A press release says Charlie Pickett, 16, played a role in the carjacking of a Toyota 4Runner at the Circle K convenience store on Clay Street.

The incident occurred on October 11, 2022. Pickett appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court, where he was charged with armed carjacking.

Judge Angela Carpenter bound him over to the Warren County Grand Jury on a $75,000 bond.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.