Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

Jackson teen arrested for stealing vehicle at Vicksburg gas station

Charlie Pickett
Charlie Pickett(Vicksburg Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg Police arrested a Jackson teen for stealing a vehicle at a gas station on February 6.

A press release says Charlie Pickett, 16, played a role in the carjacking of a Toyota 4Runner at the Circle K convenience store on Clay Street.

The incident occurred on October 11, 2022. Pickett appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court, where he was charged with armed carjacking.

Judge Angela Carpenter bound him over to the Warren County Grand Jury on a $75,000 bond.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 30 shell casings spotted at Jackson homicide scene
Disabled couple says UTV repair at local ATV dealership devolved into month’s-long debacle
Disabled couple says UTV repair at local ATV dealership devolved into months-long debacle
Brandon Flowers, 32
Man found hanging, unresponsive in Raymond Detention Center cell
Recovery effort underway after man working on barge slips, falls into Mississippi River
Recovery effort underway after man working on barge slips, falls into Mississippi River
Fementa Robinson Jr.
Teen arrested for armed carjacking in Jackson

Latest News

Fementa Robinson Jr.
Teen arrested for armed carjacking in Jackson
Around 30 shell casings spotted at Jackson homicide scene
JPD: armed robbery suspect wanted
JPD: armed robbery suspect wanted
James Hyatt
Man arrested after ‘verbal altercation’ turns deadly in Jackson