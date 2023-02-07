Horse collapses, dies on Southern’s campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A horse collapsed and died on Southern University’s campus on Monday, Feb. 6.

**WARNING: Some may find the image below disturbing.

The horse apparently collapsed in front of the Southern University Law Center.

East Baton Rouge Animal Control was called to the scene to investigate.

A horse collapsed on Southern University's campus on Feb. 6, 2023. (WAFB)

Witnesses said the horse collapsed and the rider ran off after.

“I was in a class, and somebody was talking about it,” said Zach Shy, a student at Southern University. “So, I was riding, about to leave off campus, and I saw all the police cars and I went to go see what it is. That’s how I really walked up on it.”

“It’s very crazy,” added Daria Cater, another student at Southern University. “It’s like Southern is getting constantly hit with things over the past few weeks and so to see a horse, of all things, in front of the Law Center… it’s very crazy.”

Southern officials said they are in the information-gathering phase but can confirm it is not one of the university’s horses.

They added random riders have been on campus in the past but never for a sanctioned event. They also said they have no clue why someone would have been on campus Monday.

Investigators said they are going through surveillance video to try to learn more about what happened.

