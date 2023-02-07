Grounds of sacred Mississippi Choctaw burial ground vandalized

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WLBT) - The grounds of a sacred Mississippi Choctaw burial mound have been vandalized.

According to the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Department of Public Safety, the Nanih Waiya Mound, which means “leaning hill” is a “sacred and important landmark” of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.

“It is an area that should be respected by all people who visit,” a Facebook post stated with a photo showing the vandalism.

They are asking that if anyone knows the culprit(s), to contact the Choctaw Police Department at 601-656-5711 or the Attorney General’s office at 601-656-4507.

You can also report anonymously by calling or texting 844-601-1308.

