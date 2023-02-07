Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

‘Fox’ sniffs out major cocaine cache along I-20

K-9 Deputy Fox poses in front of 44 kilos of cocaine recovered during a traffic stop on I-20 in...
K-9 Deputy Fox poses in front of 44 kilos of cocaine recovered during a traffic stop on I-20 in Rankin County.(Rankin County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A traffic stop along I-20 in Rankin County has led to two arrests and the seizure of 44 kilos of cocaine.

On Monday afternoon, a deputy with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Interdiction Team made a traffic stop along I-20 for a traffic violation.

During a roadside interview, the deputy became suspicious of the discrepancies in the driver and passenger’s stories and requested a K-9 deputy.

A deputy and his K-9 partner, Fox, responded. Fox “alerted on the vehicle and approximately 44 kilograms of cocaine was discovered hidden inside,” a release from the sheriff’s office states.

The driver and passenger were both taken into custody and were transported to the Rankin County Jail.

Robledo-Jaurigi and Santiago-Arcuri
Robledo-Jaurigi and Santiago-Arcuri(Rankin County Sheriff's Office)

The suspects are Mario Robledo-Jaurigi, the driver, and Fernando Arcuri. They are being charged with aggravated trafficking of a controlled substance.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 30 shell casings spotted at Jackson homicide scene
Disabled couple says UTV repair at local ATV dealership devolved into month’s-long debacle
Disabled couple says UTV repair at local ATV dealership devolved into months-long debacle
Brandon Flowers, 32
Man found hanging, unresponsive in Raymond Detention Center cell
Fementa Robinson Jr.
Teen arrested for armed carjacking in Jackson
Rory Allen
Man arrested for aggravated assault in Jackson

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
Recovery effort underway after man working on barge slips, falls into Mississippi River
Recovery effort underway after man working on barge slips, falls into Mississippi River
Things To Know
Things To Know Tuesday, February 7
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm mid-week; storms return late Wednesday