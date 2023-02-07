First Alert Forecast:

Careers
By Dave Roberts
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another day in the 70s with today’s high reaching 71 this afternoon in Jackson.  More clouds are likely tonight with lows in the 50s and 60s.  Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with rain likely, especially in the afternoon and evening.  Highs will be in the 70s with gusty winds, regardless of storms.  We have a slight risk for severe weather, which is a 2 out 5, with 5 being the highest.  The threat window will be in the afternoon and evening and likely ending by midnight or so.  Thursday and Friday will turn sunny and cooler.  60s on Thursday and 50s on Friday.  Lows will be in the 40s.  Expect a sunny weekend with lows near or below freezing both Saturday and Sunday mornings.  Highs on Saturday will be only around 50 degrees and closer to 60 on Sunday.  The average high and low this time of year is 60 and 38.  Sunrise is 6:49am and the sunset is 5:40pm.

