First Alert Forecast: warm mid-week; storms return late Wednesday

TUESDAY: Clouds will be more prevalent in the skies through the day along with a chance for scattered passing showers as winds off the Gulf of Mexico continue to build moisture into the region. Morning 40s and 50s will still manage to warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Scattered showers will tend to become more isolated by after sunset. We’ll stay mostly cloudy with zones of fog developing overnight with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds and fog will greet you out the door – eventually, gusty southerly breezes will help to mix out the clouds to allow for sunny breaks through the afternoon hours. We’ll warm from the morning 50s and 60s well into the 70s. With the increased instability and an approaching system, scattered storms will develop during the latter half of the afternoon into the evening hours. A few isolated strong to severe storms can’t be ruled out and should be exiting by early Thursday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Rain will exit early Thursday morning – though, cooler air will be slow to arrive. Another front will swing through Friday, bringing in the chilly to head into the weekend. Beyond this, we’ll trend milder again toward the third week of February. Our next bout of showers and storms looks to arrive by Valentine’s Day.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.