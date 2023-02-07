First Alert Forecast: risk for few strong storms to emerge by late Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Breezy south winds will result in another warm afternoon with highs forecast to reach the upper 60s to middle 70s. With moisture also increasing across the region, passing showers are possible at times throughout the day. Temperatures will remain on he warmer side overnight as clouds hang overhead. Expect lows to drop to the upper 50s to lower 60s in most location with a slight chance for a few showers.

An approaching cold front is expected to bring an even greater chance for both rain and storms on Wednesday. Ahead of the front, winds will pick up out of the south with gusts as high as 30 MPH. This will also efficiently boost temperatures tomorrow afternoon to the middle and upper 70s. Shower and storm chances will then pick up later in the afternoon into Wednesday night. With the environmental conditions that will be in place, some storms could possibly be strong or severe. A ‘Slight 2/5 Risk’ is in place for all central Mississippi for the potential of damaging winds, hail, and a tornado threat. Our weather should improve after midnight as storms exit to the east.

Drier conditions will be around for the rest of the work week as cooler air funnels in behind the front. Highs by Friday will be back in the 50s with overnight lows near freezing in the lower 30s. We will gradually start to warm back up over the weekend into next week. Our next opportunity for rain should also hold off until the early to middle part of next week.

