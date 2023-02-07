Crane truck removal causing traffic headaches on I-20

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A crane truck that caught fire at 5 p.m. Monday is still creating traffic headaches for drivers heading east from Vicksburg on I-20.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation has closed the highway to all eastbound traffic Tuesday afternoon from Vicksburg to Bovina.

Lanes are expected to reopen some time Tuesday evening.

Though vehicles had been allowed to pass through once the fire was extinguished, the issue of removing the damaged crane truck remains.

The huge vehicle blocks the right shoulder and part of the right lane, according to MHP Trooper 1st Class Darnika Mayfield.

Special heavy equipment from Louisiana is being brought to the scene, she said, to lift the crane and haul it away.

In the meantime, detour signs mark an Eastbound path via Highway 80 to get around the affected area.

“This is difficult for the City of Vicksburg right now. Please be cautious and safe, and try to be patient,” Mayfield said.

