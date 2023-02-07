Capitol Police investigating armed robbery call at Family Dollar in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Capitol Police responded to an armed robbery and an attempted armed carjacking call on Monday evening.

Authorities say the incident occurred at the Family Dollar on Woodrow Wilson Avenue in Jackson.

Bailey Martin with the Department of Public Safety says officers are on the scene and investigating.

If you have any information, contact the Capitol Police Department at (601) 359-3125.

