Bill to take over Jackson water clears Senate, but it will be revisited

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A bill that would take control of the water, sewer and storm water systems away from the city of Jackson has cleared the Senate.

On Tuesday, the Senate passed S.B. 2889, which would create the Mississippi Capitol Region Utility Authority, and transfer ownership of the city’s water and wastewater assets to it.

The bill was approved on a 34-15 vote, with most members of the Jackson delegation voting against it.

However, the final version of the bill still must be hammered out, with its author agreeing to add a reverse repealer clause to it.

The clause, if left in place, would repeal the law the day before it is slated to go into effect, meaning that lawmakers will likely return to the table to hammer out the bill’s details.

District 26 Sen. John Horhn gave an impassioned plea urging his colleagues to vote down the measure.

He invoked the state’s racist past, as well as lawmakers’ previous approval of a bill to take over the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport.

“It’s the same principle that we debated seven or eight years ago,” he said. “Control of the airport was wrested away from the city of Jackson and given to somebody else.”

“This is a taking, ladies and gentlemen. It’s going to prompt a whole bunch of lawsuits.”

Years ago, the legislature approved a bill doing away with Jackson’s airport authority and replacing it with a new group to manage the airport and Hawkins Field.

The city is fighting the effort in federal court, and the case is currently on appeal with the U.S. Fifth Circuit.

S.B. 2889 would create a nine-member utility authority to manage the water system. The authority, in turn, would appoint a president to oversee day-to-day operations.

Under the measure, the utility authority would have the ability to set and raise water/sewer rates, issue bonds and make infrastructure improvements as it sees fit.

The authority also would be able to “apply, contract for, accept, receive and administer gifts, grants, appropriations and donations of money, materials and property of any kind, including loans and grants from the United States... upon any terms and conditions as the United States... shall impose.”

It would take over after the receiver leaves the city but would be set up shortly after the bill passed, with the measure saying that a utility president would be appointed by January 1, 2024.

Utility Authority appointments Jackson mayor 4 appointees Governor 3 appointees - must consult with the city of Byram on one as long as Byram is included in utility district Lieutenant governor 2 appointees - must consult with the city of Ridgeland on one as long as Ridgeland is included in utility district

Translated, the authority would gain control of any of the remaining $800 million or so in federal funds recently allocated to fix the city’s water system.

The bill was authored by Sen. David Parker, who represents DeSoto County.

Parker, who chairs the Senate Economic and Workforce Development Committee, says the bill is not about taking control of the city’s federal allocations but ensuring people in the capital city have access to clean drinking water.

However, his initial comments appeared to be more about shoring up the state’s image in the national spotlight.

“When the water is out and you can’t flush your toilet and you can’t brush your teeth, your life changes,” he said. “And that type of instance makes local news. It makes state news, and, in this instance, it made, of course national news.”

Parker was referring to the August/September water crisis, when equipment failures at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant left tens of thousands of customers without water for days.

The story made national and international headlines, with media outlets from across the globe descending on the city.

“When we have a water crisis here, it impacts the film industry and impacts economic development, and impacts people who are considering expanding or bringing a business into the state,” he said. “Again, this is a problem that has affected the entire state.”

Some members of the Jackson delegation questioned Parker on why they were not consulted in crafting the legislation.

Sen. Hillman Frazier said the measure is an example of state government overreach and would set a precedent that could one day impact other cities.

“It’s not a problem today. But it may be your problem tomorrow,” he said. “It’s my resources today, it might be yours tomorrow. It might be Jackson today, but it might be Tupelo tomorrow. It might be Jackson today but may be Southaven tomorrow.”

Members of the city’s delegation also scrutinized Parker’s claims that the city’s third-party administrator, Ted Henifin, backed the idea.

Henifin was tapped to take over the city’s water system and water billing system as part of a federal court order approved in November.

The legislation itself states that the receiver “has communicated to the public the importance of creating a utility district separate and distinct from the city of Jackson to assume ownership, management and control over the water system currently owned by the city... after the receiver’s work concludes in the next two years.”

Henifin says he doesn’t support the bill, saying it’s a “pure grab for money” by the state. He is worried that, if the bill passes, the authority would use Jackson’s federal allocations elsewhere.

The bill, though, would limit the authority’s control over water to Jackson and Byram. Federal law, meanwhile, prohibits recent allocations from being spent anywhere except the areas impacted by the August/September emergency.

Parker says he hasn’t spoken with Henifin but has a meeting with him on February 13.

Meanwhile, Parker argues that it would be better for the state to set up an authority than for Henifin to, saying the third-party administrator is able to set one up under the federal court order.

“It’s important that people who have lived through this crisis, who have struggled daily with what’s going on, including family members of mine, have a voice in this,” Parker said. “This is an opportunity to give those people that voice and, that’s where this structure comes in.”

Horhn, though, said the third-party manager has only been on the job since late November, and that he needs time to do his job.

“He’s been given the authority to come up with a fix and all of a sudden we have a road map to a fix, and then, all of a sudden, the state of Mississippi decides it’s going to get involved,” Horhn said. “Still not talking about putting any state money in, even though we have right at $4 billion in unobligated state money.”

Horhn said during a budget committee meeting last fall, he offered an amendment to set aside either $50 million or $150 million to help the city of Jackson with water and it died for a lack of a second.

“If we are truly concerned about Jackson, then we should be able to sit down and compromise and have a dialogue... and come up with a solution that everybody can live with,” he said. “We can’t live with this. We’re telling you we can’t live with it and it looks like you’re going to do it anyway.”

