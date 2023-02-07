60-year-old man killed after being accidentally hit while walking along dark road in Adams Co.

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities in Adams County say that a pedestrian was accidentally hit and killed while walking along a dark road Monday night.

“It’s a tragic thing that happened,” said Sheriff Travis Patten of the incident that happened on Morgantown Road near Myrtle Drive.

The victim, who has been identified as James Willard Calhoun, 60, of Natchez, was walking along the dark and winding road when he was hit by the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, the sheriff said, adding, “other witnesses said they observed him walking in and out of traffic.”

The driver, initially unaware of what they hit, kept driving and then returned to the accident site to find Calhoun. They called 911 and remained at the scene.

AMR and ACSO deputies were dispatched to the scene just before 7:30 p.m.

Patten said the accident remains under investigation pending the results of a routine toxicology exam.

“It does not appear to be alcohol-related, but we have followed the process according to the law,” he concluded.

