‘I’ll be able to live comfortably:’ Transylvania Co. woman wins $2 million on scratch-off

PISGAH FOREST, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -A North Carolina woman won big after purchasing a $20 Premier Cash ticket from One Stop 3 on Hendersonville Highway in Pisgah Forest.

After winning $2 million on a scratch-off, Melba Avery of Pisgah Forest said she is able to help her family out.

“I’ll be able to live comfortably,” said Avery. “And I can take care of my family.”

When Avery, a U.S. Forest Service cafeteria supervisor, claimed her prize on Friday at the lottery headquarters she had the choice of receiving the prize as an annuity of $100,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million.

Avery chose the $1.2 million lump sum, and after required federal and state withholdings, took home $855,006.

“I can get the car of my dreams, said Avery. “Maybe I’ll get an Infiniti or an Escalade in cream or black.”

She plans to seek financial advice to manage her winnings as well as help her church and eventually start a landscaping or courier business.

