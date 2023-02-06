Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

‘I’ll be able to live comfortably:’ Transylvania Co. woman wins $2 million on scratch-off

Melba Avery won $2 million after purchasing a $20 Premier Cash ticket from One Stop 3 in Pisgah...
Melba Avery won $2 million after purchasing a $20 Premier Cash ticket from One Stop 3 in Pisgah Forest.(NC Education Lottery)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 9:03 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PISGAH FOREST, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -A North Carolina woman won big after purchasing a $20 Premier Cash ticket from One Stop 3 on Hendersonville Highway in Pisgah Forest.

After winning $2 million on a scratch-off, Melba Avery of Pisgah Forest said she is able to help her family out.

“I’ll be able to live comfortably,” said Avery. “And I can take care of my family.”

When Avery, a U.S. Forest Service cafeteria supervisor, claimed her prize on Friday at the lottery headquarters she had the choice of receiving the prize as an annuity of $100,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million.

Avery chose the $1.2 million lump sum, and after required federal and state withholdings, took home $855,006.

“I can get the car of my dreams, said Avery. “Maybe I’ll get an Infiniti or an Escalade in cream or black.”

She plans to seek financial advice to manage her winnings as well as help her church and eventually start a landscaping or courier business.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 30 shell casings spotted at Jackson homicide scene
Disabled couple says UTV repair at local ATV dealership devolved into month’s-long debacle
Disabled couple says UTV repair at local ATV dealership devolved into months-long debacle
Brandon Flowers, 32
Man found hanging, unresponsive in Raymond Detention Center cell
Fementa Robinson Jr.
Teen arrested for armed carjacking in Jackson
Rory Allen
Man arrested for aggravated assault in Jackson

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
Recovery effort underway after man working on barge slips, falls into Mississippi River
Recovery effort underway after man working on barge slips, falls into Mississippi River
K-9 Deputy Fox poses in front of 44 kilos of cocaine recovered during a traffic stop on I-20 in...
‘Fox’ sniffs out major cocaine cache along I-20
Things To Know
Things To Know Tuesday, February 7
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm mid-week; storms return late Wednesday