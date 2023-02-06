First Alert Forecast:

Careers
By Dave Roberts
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clear skies tonight with lows in the lower 50s.  Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs in the lower 70s.  A few showers are possible Tuesday night, but we have a marginal threat for severe weather on Wednesday.  Rain is likely with some potential downpours and isolated severe thunderstorms containing heavy wind & possibly a tornado.  While the high will be in the middle 70s, temperatures will cool off for the rest of the week into the upcoming weekend.  Skies will be partly to mostly sunny every day with highs in the 50s to near 60 and overnight and morning lows in the 30s.  A frost and freeze are likely Saturday and Sunday mornings, despite the days being sunny and in the 50s to around 60.  The average high this time of year is 60 and the average low is 38.  Sunrise is 6:50am and the sunset is 5:39pm.

