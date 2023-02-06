Careers
First Alert Forecast: quiet, warm Monday; rain, storm periods return mid-week

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONDAY: Our new work week will kick off quietly across central and southwest Mississippi. A seasonable start in the upper 30s and lower 40s will give way, thanks to bright sunshine, to highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Moisture will gradually flow back into the region amid a southerly wind – helping to bring more clouds in the skies overnight with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

TUESDAY: Clouds will be more prevalent in the skies through the day along with a chance for scattered passing showers as winds off the Gulf of Mexico continue to build moisture into the region. Morning 40s and 50s will still manage to warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Scattered showers will tend to become more isolated by late afternoon. We’ll stay mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper6 50s and lower 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: An approaching system will sweep through the area by Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday – with it, a risk for an isolated strong to severe storm can’t be ruled out through mid-evening Wednesday. Highs will still be able to sneak into the lower to middle 70s amid an aggressive southerly wind. Rain will taper by early Thursday morning – though, cooler air will be slow to arrive. Another front will swing through Friday, bringing in the chilly to head into the weekend. Beyond this, we’ll trend milder again toward the third week of February.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

