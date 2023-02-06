Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
First Alert Forecast: bright, quiet for today before storms arrive by mid-week

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After a chilly start this morning, a pleasant and spring-like afternoon is on tap as high pressure holds strong overhead. High temperatures across the area will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s under a mostly sunny sky. We’ll notice clouds start to build in during the overnight period, which will prevent temperatures from getting too cool. Expect lows tonight to bottom out right around 50 degrees.

There will be more clouds around on Tuesday, which could lead to a few passing showers at times as a front nears from the west. Otherwise, temperatures will still be on the warmer side tomorrow afternoon in the upper 60s/lower 70s with winds flowing out of the south.

Better chances for both rain and storms are likely by late Wednesday as the frontal system begins to swing in. While the risk is low, a few isolated strong to severe thunderstorms cannot be ruled out late Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. Rain chances will taper off by Thursday ahead of the cooler air that will funnel in by Friday. Highs by the end of the week will generally in the 50s with overnight lows down in the 30s. Temperatures will gradually moderate throughout the weekend heading into next week.

